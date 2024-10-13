European U22 Championships -Four Irish Boxers Compete in Sofia on Day 3

Four Irish boxers represent their country in Europe on Monday.

Roy Colgan, Bobbi Flood, James Whelan and Kian Hedderman all compete on Day 3 of the European U22 Championships.

First through the ropes in Sofia will be Colgan. The Avona boxer opens his campaign against Juraj Bona of Slovakia in Bout 2 of the Afternoon session in Ring A.

Over in Ring B in the same session, 71kg Flood returns for his second bout when he takes on Mohammad Issa of Israel in Bout 8.

Three bouts later (11), 80kg Whelan is also back in the ring for the second time in the competition. The Dublin Dockland fighter contests against Croatia’s Antonio Grabic.

Hedderman makes is Europea debut in Bout 8 of Ring B’s Evening Session. The St Francis 86kg boxes Georgia’s Giorgii Gutsaev.

Afternoon Sessions begin at midday, Irish time, while Evening Sessions start at 3.30pm.

Team Ireland

48kg Carleigh Irving, Oakleaf Boxing Club

54kg Robyn Kelly, Ballynacargy Boxing Club

57kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal Boxing Club

63kg Linda Desmond, Rylane Boxing Club

66kg Kaci Rock, Enniskerry Boxing Club

70kg Lisa O’Rourke, Castlerea Boxing Club

75kg Bethany Dooecy, Castlebar Boxing Club

48kg Louis Rooney, Star Boxing Club

51kg Clepson dos Santos, Holy Trinity ABC

54kg Patsy Joyce, Olympic BC Mullingar

57kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath Golden Gloves Boxing Club

63.5kg Roy Colgan, Avona Boxing Club

67kg Luke Hall, Olympic Boxing Club Mullingar

71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra Boxing Club

75kg Josh Olaniyan, Jobstown Boxing Club

80kg James Whelan, Dublin Docklands Boxing Club

86kg Kian Hedderman, St. Francis Boxing Club

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Galway Boxing Club

Support Staff

Team Manager: Sean Crowley

Head Coach: Eoin Puck

Coach: Lynne McEnery

Coach: Damian Kennedy

Coach: Jay Delaney

Coach Mentor: Zauri Antia

Physiotherapist: Ceire Smith

R&J: Mal Scott.