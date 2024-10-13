European U22 Championships -Four Irish Boxers Compete in Sofia on Day 3
Four Irish boxers represent their country in Europe on Monday.
Roy Colgan, Bobbi Flood, James Whelan and Kian Hedderman all compete on Day 3 of the European U22 Championships.
First through the ropes in Sofia will be Colgan. The Avona boxer opens his campaign against Juraj Bona of Slovakia in Bout 2 of the Afternoon session in Ring A.
Over in Ring B in the same session, 71kg Flood returns for his second bout when he takes on Mohammad Issa of Israel in Bout 8.
Three bouts later (11), 80kg Whelan is also back in the ring for the second time in the competition. The Dublin Dockland fighter contests against Croatia’s Antonio Grabic.
Hedderman makes is Europea debut in Bout 8 of Ring B’s Evening Session. The St Francis 86kg boxes Georgia’s Giorgii Gutsaev.
Afternoon Sessions begin at midday, Irish time, while Evening Sessions start at 3.30pm.
Team Ireland
48kg Carleigh Irving, Oakleaf Boxing Club
54kg Robyn Kelly, Ballynacargy Boxing Club
57kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal Boxing Club
63kg Linda Desmond, Rylane Boxing Club
66kg Kaci Rock, Enniskerry Boxing Club
70kg Lisa O’Rourke, Castlerea Boxing Club
75kg Bethany Dooecy, Castlebar Boxing Club
48kg Louis Rooney, Star Boxing Club
51kg Clepson dos Santos, Holy Trinity ABC
54kg Patsy Joyce, Olympic BC Mullingar
57kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath Golden Gloves Boxing Club
63.5kg Roy Colgan, Avona Boxing Club
67kg Luke Hall, Olympic Boxing Club Mullingar
71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra Boxing Club
75kg Josh Olaniyan, Jobstown Boxing Club
80kg James Whelan, Dublin Docklands Boxing Club
86kg Kian Hedderman, St. Francis Boxing Club
92+kg Martin McDonagh, Galway Boxing Club
Support Staff
Team Manager: Sean Crowley
Head Coach: Eoin Puck
Coach: Lynne McEnery
Coach: Damian Kennedy
Coach: Jay Delaney
Coach Mentor: Zauri Antia
Physiotherapist: Ceire Smith
R&J: Mal Scott.