Gavin Ryan Moves to Within Touching Distance of European Medal

Gavin Ryan is just one win away from a European U22 Championship podium finish.

The Ratoath Golden Gloves boxer moved into the quarter-finals with a second victory in Sofia on Sunday.

The featherweight was between the ropes in Bulgaria for the second successive day when he contested against Macedonia’s Alen Rustemovski. The talented underage boxer turned in another decisive performance, making it back-to-back whitewashes as he claimed a 5-0 win on a score line of 27:30; 27:30; 27:30; 27:30; 27:30.

Three other Irish fighters were also in action on Sunday but all suffered defeat.

Linda Desmond made her International debut in the 63kg class and lost out to Turkey’s Esmanur. The Rylane Boxing Club boxer, contested strongly and claimed the first round 3-2. However, the decision was 4-1 in favour of her opponent. Judges scored the bout: 30:27; 29:28; 29:28; 29:28; 29:28; 28:29.

A very difficult day at the office for 67kg Luke Hall, who contested against Bulgaria’s Rumen Rumenov in a very close, testy bout in which points were deducted from both boxers. The 3-2 decision went to the home boxer. The final scores were: 29:26; 29:26; 28:27; 27:28; 27:28

75kg Josh Olaniyan was in against a World and European medalist in Ukraine’s Dzhamal Kuliiev. The Jobstown boxer performed well against an experienced opponent but the Ukrainian’s hand was raised on declaration of a unanimous decision. Judges scored the bout 27:30; 27:30; 27:30; 27:30; 27:30.

Team Ireland

48kg Carleigh Irving, Oakleaf Boxing Club

54kg Robyn Kelly, Ballynacargy Boxing Club

57kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal Boxing Club

63kg Linda Desmond, Rylane Boxing Club

66kg Kaci Rock, Enniskerry Boxing Club

70kg Lisa O’Rourke, Castlerea Boxing Club

75kg Bethany Dooecy, Castlebar Boxing Club

48kg Louis Rooney, Star Boxing Club

51kg Clepson dos Santos, Holy Trinity ABC

54kg Patsy Joyce, Olympic BC Mullingar

57kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath Golden Gloves Boxing Club

63.5kg Roy Colgan, Avona Boxing Club

67kg Luke Hall, Olympic Boxing Club Mullingar

71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra Boxing Club

75kg Josh Olaniyan, Jobstown Boxing Club

80kg James Whelan, Dublin Docklands Boxing Club

86kg Kian Hedderman, St. Francis Boxing Club

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Galway Boxing Club

Support Staff

Team Manager: Sean Crowley

Head Coach: Eoin Puck

Coach: Lynne McEnery

Coach: Damian Kennedy

Coach: Jay Delaney

Coach Mentor: Zauri Antia

Physiotherapist: Ceire Smith

R&J: Mal Scott.