Rival pip Sean McComb to shot at McGuigan trained former European champion

It appears Sean McComb has been pipped to a big fight with rising British star Adam Azim.

The Shane McGuigan-trained former European Champion has agreed to fight Ohara Davies on October 19 live on Sky Sports.

It’s understood that ‘The Public Nuisance’ was in the frame for the fight on that and, at one stage, was close to getting the fight, only for the fancied prospect to go a different route.

Back in February, the EBU ordered Azim to defend his European title against former Ray Moylette foe Dalton Smith, whilst the British Boxing Board of Control made Azim the mandatory challenger for Smith’s British title. At that stage, a massive all-English bout looked on the cards but Azim vacated the title and became embroiled in a back and forth with Harlem Eubank.

injuries prevented that fight from happening and Belfast’s McComb was hopeful of securing the fight before Davies, a fighter Azim is friendly with, got the opportunity.

Team McComb will argue, that Davies was deemed less of a risk than the fighter robbed of victory against Arnold Barboza Jr in on the massive Haney-Garcia card.

It also appears the Eubank fight is one he wants next, suggesting the McComb fight is no longer a fancied option.

Cause an upset and Davies may move onto the Holy Trinity graduate’s radar. The pair have verbally sparred in the past and it’s a clash that would raise interest.

McComb was last seen outclassing but according to the scoring judges not outscoring Arnold Barboza Jr in America.

The 32-year-old was ‘robbed’ of a life-changing win and hasn’t traded leather since.