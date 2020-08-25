





Fearghus Quinn starts as he means to go on tomorrow night.

The Co. Armagh fighter debuts against a former Southern Area Cahmpion in Robbie Chapman and leap frogs the four round stage to fight over six.

It’s not quite the deep end in terms of the wider boxing pool, but it’s not the shallow end debut afforded the majority of fighter – including those with a much higher profile than Quinn.

The Ulster Champion is aware it’s not your average start, but that’s something he is more than ok with.

“Robbie Chapman is a tough test for my debut but I am confident in my ability. I want to move up the ranks and win titles so I might as well start as I mean to go on,” he said before revealing he has been working on being six round ready.

“I’ve enjoyed the transition from amateur to professional. My debut will be over six rounds so I’ve had to prepare differently for that, but I think it will suit me and I’m looking forward to showing the work I’ve put in.”

It’s not only the six round element that is unique for the debutant.

Champan is above journeyman level and should asks questions. Speaking on his upcoming foe Quinn added:“I haven’t seen too much of Chapman, just a few clips. From what I’ve seen he is a good boxer so I’m looking forward to a good fight. I’m just trying to get as much experience as I can and showcase what I’m about in the ring to move on to bigger things.”

The Camlough BC graduate was meant to debut in April, only for the pandemic to run his paid fight plans.

The aggressive entertainer’s debut date was revealed late and his appearance on the on the Production Park Studios in Wakefield hosted fight night came as a surprise.

Quinn admits the delay was a bit of a frustration and he is now delighted to have a debut date.

“It’s brilliant that MTK have been able to get me out so quick after lockdown and I can’t wait to get going. Its been a long time coming as my debut was originally scheduled for April, but I’ve kept working hard and I’m looking forward to getting the ball rolling.

Quinn vs. Chapman is part of a huge bill on Wednesday, which also features Belfast’s Lewis Crocker and Louis Greene clashing for the WBO European welterweight title, plus Darren Tetley and Liam Taylor meet in a British title eliminator.

Elsewhere on the card, British and Commonwealth bantamweight king Lee McGregor takes on Ryan Walker, undefeated Kildare’s Gary Cully faces Craig Woodruff, while former National Elite Champion James McGivern makes his professional debut against Jamie Quinn.

It’s part of a huge week of #MTKFightNight events, as on September 2, Akeem Ennis Brown and Philip Bowes clash for the British and Commonwealth super-lightweight titles, and Dan Azeez defends his English light-heavyweight crown against Andre Sterling.

Also on that card, undefeated Padraig McCrory faces Mickey Ellison, bitter amateur rivals Harlem Eubank and Martin McDonagh square off, a battle of unbeaten fighters sees Elliot Whale take on Corey McCulloch, and Mark McKeown returns.