Watch Crocker, Cully, McGivern and Quinn’s Weigh Ins and Head to Heads







A busy few weeks of Irish boxing continues tomorrow night with no fewer than four Irish fighters in ring action tomorrow night.

Belfast’s Lewis Crocker tops his first bill and challenges for the vacant WBO European ranking title in Wakefield and is joined on the card by Irish lightweight champion Gary Cully as well as debutants James McGivern and Fearghus Quinn.

All four passed their Covid 19 tests and made weight ahead of the#MTKFightNight.

McGivern came in at (9st 7lbs 7oz) while his opponent Jamie Quinn came two pounds heavier.

‘The Diva’ Cully weighed in at lightweight tipping the scales at 9st 13.75lbs, his opponent Craig Woodruff coming in a few ounces lighter at 9st13lbs 2oz.



Middleweight Quinn weight in at 11st9lbs and his opponent Robbie Champman tipped the scales at 11st 8lbs 2oz.

Crocker came in at 10st 5lbs 7oz for his title fight with Louis Greene, Greene weighing at 10st 6lbs 6oz.

Watch the weigh in’s and head to heads below: