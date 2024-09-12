Champ Anthony Cacace believes Josh Warrington is perfect Wembley match

Josh Warrington is a perfect match in more ways than one suggests Anthony Cacace.

The Belfast super featherweight makes the first defence of IBF super featherweight world title against the ‘Leeds Warrior’ on the massive Wembley card on September 21.

‘The Apache’ believes the former world champion with a history of defeating Irish fighters is the ideal opponent in terms of status and potential to help bring excitement and entertainment to such a big card. Plus the reigning champion also argues the British battle’s aggressive approach is made for the Holy Trinity graduate.

“He’s value for money for viewers. He brings the fight. He’s got a big heart and a big set of balls and he wants to come and fight so I think he’s the best type of fight for a show like this. I’m just very grateful to be in the ring with these caliber of fighters. I’m just taking it in my stride,” Cacace said.

“Stylistically, he’s perfect. He’s all action. He’ll come forward. If I want to fight him, I can fight him. If I want to box him, I can box him. I feel like if I stayed switched on and have a good camp and everything goes smooth, I should win that fight, but he was a two-time world champion. I don’t look over anybody, but I feel his style is made for me.”

Cacace’s eight pro knockouts don’t tell the true story of his power. Among those he has sparred, the 35-year-old is renowned and a hurtful puncher and he believes come September 21, Warrington will be taking punishment from one of the heaviest hands in the division.

“I don’t know how he feels about the power, but I know that I’m heavy-handed,” Cacace said. “Probably one of the heaviest in the division. Josh will have to respect it because he’s going to be feeling it in a couple of weeks’ time.

“I’m at the stage of my career where I’ll die in there trying to win this fight. Josh is confident and he’s never been beaten by an Irish fighter. Maybe this is his first time.”