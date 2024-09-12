‘You can expect a show’ – New pro promises entertainment

By Jason Redmond

David Kennedy has just announced that he is turning professional and his first professional fight is only around the corner.

After a long lay-off from boxing, the Gorey boxer decided to return to the ring in 2022. For some people, it seems that once you have a talent, you need to use it and that certainly is the case for Kennedy.

Kennedy showed his class with his return in 2022. In his first year back into the ring, Kennedy won a National title, defeating Wicklow native Luke Walsh in the final by unanimous decision. Along with that, around that same active period, he won the Celtic Box Cup in Dungarvan in Waterford, beating James Whelan in the final with another unanimous decision.

In 2023, ‘The Bomber’ set his sights on the Harringey Box Cup, a top-level amateur competition that sees boxers travel from all over to compete. In this competition, ‘Bomber’ reached the final but lost out to the long and rangy Oladimeji Shittu in the final by a close split decision. Coming home with a silver medal from such a respected competition in London was nothing to be sniffed at though.

Since then, Kennedy has not been in the ring competitively, but the man has been training and sparring top-level opponents like his life has depended on it.

“I’ve made the decision because I think my style is more suited to the pro game. I’m kind of an aggressive counter puncher, which suits it well. I’ve had my eyes on the professional ranks for some time. After the Harringey Box Cup, I knew that was my last amateur fight and I’ve been training very heavy for the last couple of months.”

For his upcoming fight, Kennedy is not aware of his opponent yet. This news will be released soon, but given his previous comments about fighting, his opponent will not faze him. In a previous interview with Wexford Weekly in 2023, he stated that “I’d always be backing myself” no matter what.

“I don’t know yet. There’s been talk of one or two people, but I’ll know for sure in the next week or two.”

David ‘Bomber’ Kennedy will be fighting in the “Warehouse” at the Red Cow Complex in Dublin. The fight will take place on the card entitled ‘Make or Break’, which will be taking place on Friday October 4th, an event promoted by JB Promotions.

Over the past several months, ‘Bomber’ has been sparring professional boxer, Kevin Cronin, from Tralee, who is signed with Conlan Boxing. The Gorey man is quick to mention the Kerry man’s success and even gives his upcoming event a shout-out.

“I was probably Kevin’s main sparring partner for that fight in July in Liverpool in the Olympia Theatre. He has a big fight coming up now against Emmett Brennan for the Celtic title. It’s on a massive Callum Walsh homecoming card, ran by Dana White, and it’s going to be on UFC Fite Pass.”

Caption: David ‘Bomber’ Kennedy pictured with sparring partner, Kevin Cronin.

For Kennedy, it’s all about gaining experience though. Over the last number of months in particular, he regularly made visits Northbound to Dublin to spar the Kerry man in preparation for his fight, gaining valuable experience in the ring.

“Sparring Kevin has been good. He’s a very tough spar. He’s a very come-forward fighter. I’ve learned a lot from him and he’s learned a little bit from me too. It was a great experience all round,” the Wexford man said.

“I’ve been doing unbelievable work with my trainers. Johnny Lewins, Nicky Dullard, and Parky Lewins. We’ve been working in silence for the last couple of months, getting things drilled in. It’s all going very well training up in Sallynoggin at the moment,” the Gorey man said.

Alongside sparring professionals in the lead-up to his own debut fight, he was also in attendance at his fight and was there for the ring-walk. Cronin won his professional fight and Kennedy was pictured in the ring alongside Cronin and promoters Jamie and his brother, former Olympian and professional boxer, Michael Conlan, following his win.

“Yeah, I was with him on the night. It was good to get a feel for the pro game. I was actually in the corner that night too. I was doing the third man in the corner. It was a great experience. Kevin had a a good fight – and a good win on telly on his DAZN debut.”

It will be his professional boxing debut, and the excitement is already building across the town and the community. Almost every single person in the town has shared the Instagram poster for his professional debut, highlighting his strong fan base across the locality. It feels like his professional debut has been somewhat long-time coming, but now that it’s here, there’s a real buzz around Wexford as they bid to cheer on one of their own on his next journey.

For Bomber, that excitement is the same and for those that go and support him on the night, he vouches to entertain the travelling support.

“I’m very excited to make the walk myself. It’s entertainment too. You have to try and bring that side of it too, you know,” he said.

Looking ahead to his debut, Kennedy’s vision is clear. He’ll be there to put on a show, to gain vital experience, and to kick-start his professional boxing career.

“You can expect a show every time I step foot in the ring. I’ll be looking for knock-outs along the way. If they don’t come, it’s just to get the win most importantly. My first fight prediction? Win,” he said.

No professional sportsman would be able to compete competitively without the help of some sponsors too. Bomber realises this too and has called on anyone who wants to join him on his journey to reach out to him.

“I’d be always looking for sponsors. Any business are or people willing to jump on board, just message me on Facebook or Instagram. Sponsors are a massive part in the start of any professional boxing career. They are the driving force really, so any sponsors willing to come on board, just give me a shout,” he said.

Tickets can be purchased from David Kennedy directly on Instagram. “There’s a limited availability for the tickets. It’s on a first come first served kind of basis,” he said.