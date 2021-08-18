Next Stop Scotland for G Train – Graham McCormack Confirms Ring Return

It’s next stop Scotland for the G’Train.

Graham McCormack will fight for the first time in over two years in Glasgow next month.

The 32-year-old southpaw has secured a show on Sam Kynoch’s Boxing Dinner Club dinner show set for the Crowne Plaza on Friday, September 17th.

The Limerick fighter takes on a yet to be confirmed opponent over four rounds in his first bout under the management of Ian Goughran.

The entertainer hasn’t been seen in the ring since he stopped Reyhan Todorov in a dramatic fashion in Cork in July of 2019 on March 27.

This bout, no doubt a ring rust-freeing clash, will represent McCormack’s first under new coach Shaun Kelly and is also his first away from home.

The Limerick fighter looked primed for a domestic run at light-middleweight before covid hit. He was linked to the likes of Eddie Treacy, Dominic Donegan and Owen Duffy. Rumour now has a move to middleweight on the cards with talk of a possible title fight with Craig McCarthy, who ended his own ring sabatical on a Kynoch show earlier this week, doing the rounds.

Speaking on socail media McCromack said: “In four weeks im back after a sh!t year full of cancellations and let downs. Finally i get the chance to fight again.”

Also appearing on the card is Clondalkin super middleweight John Carpenter. The Pete Taylor trained fighter made a relatively out-of-the-blue debut back in June, defeating the tough Ryan Hibbert via the scorecards on a FightZone-broadcast card in Sheffield.

The Pete Taylor-trained fighter now looks to keep the ball rolling in Scotland, no doubt a fighter with no amateur experience will be looking to bank some rounds.