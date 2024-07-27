‘I’d walked away completely’- Pension to Paris for Aidan Walsh

At one stage it looked like Aidan Walsh would only be going to Paris this summer to support his sister Micheala.

Six months ago the Olympic medal winner was retired and done with the fighting side of the sport.



Becoming a two-time Olympian and contesting in the city of love wasn’t even a romantic dream at the turn of the year.



Yet, Walsh has become a double Olympian and will officially box at his second games when he takes on home favourite and a European medal winner in Makan Traore on Sunday morning.



It’s a difficult fight for a boxer capable of defeating anyone on his day, but just reaching the Games is a massive win for the Belfast man.



“I’d walked away completely from boxing,” Walsh tells RTÉ Sport.

“I was out of the ring for 14 months and decided to come back and just give it a go. There was a lot to weigh up. Would I come back? Would it be worth it? What would happen?

“It was due to mental health and I’m quite open about that. But I just said I’d come back and give it a go, and I’ve a good support network around me, I’ve good people around me and I’ve good backing.

“So a lot of factors came into play to make the decision to come back. But I’ve done it and it’s paid off.”

The Tokyo bronze medal winner suffered injuries post Japan but also had to deal with something mental health issue he points out Sport NI really helped him wiht.

“Paul Gaffney has helped me a lot and Gary Longwell at Sport NI who has helped me a lot as well,” he says.

“I think that was a very important key. To be able to have that support is crucial and for me it was something that helped me a lot, not only in sport but in life.

“I think it’s very important to have good people around you and good people that you trust and care about and people that you work with,” he adds before revealing he hones his mental health skills as well as his fight skills before competitions.

“I’ve been very fortunate and I still work with them to this day and it’s something that I very heavily lean on because especially in sport there’s a lot of pressure and anxiety, and a lot of uncertainty.

“To have the skills to deal with that is very important.”