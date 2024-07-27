Olympic Heartbreak for Gallant Dean Clancy

Dean Clancy suffered an Olympic debut defeat in Paris today.

The Sligo native was unable to get Ireland’s 2024 Olympic boxing campaign off to a successful start.

The Sean McDermott club man didn’t quite fall at the first hurdle, rather the natural talent was tripped by an experienced Obada Al-Kasbeh.

The Jordan native dragged the skills operator into a brawl and didn’t allow the 22-year-old room to use the skills he is renowned for.

Having battled his way back into contention in the second a point deduction given to Al-Kasbeh in the third looked to have handed Clancy victory.

However, he fell foul of the dreaded 3-2 split and excited at the Round of 32.

Clancy tasted the leather of Olympic gloves early in the fight as his opponent came out throwing. The Sean McDermott BC boxer had to sit down on a shot or two to let it know he wasn’t to be bullied. He then managed to put some distance between himself and his aggressive foe, which allowed him to use his skillset to score.

Although the awkward and game Al-Kasbeh always looked dangerous, continuously marched forward throwing heavy shots and landed enough to win him the round 4-1.

The accuracy and movement Clancy is known for was on display early in the second, but Al-Kasbeh remained full of work rate and was able to make it a fight.

Clancy wasn’t going to wilt in a fast furious stanza and did enough to level it up on three judges’ card.

It was all to play for going into the last. The Connacht fighter fought the pain in his legs to get up on his toes and shoot sharp stinging shots from range, frustrating his opponent in the process. Indeed, so frustrated was Jordan light welter, that he was deducted a point for punching the Irish fighter after wrestling to the floor. At that stage, it looked like the Sligo man was on course for a hard-fought win, but the judges still favoured the aggression of the red-corner fighter and Al-Kashbeh progresses to the last 16 where he is likely to face the home favourite.