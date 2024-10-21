‘Correct This’ – Angry Jake Paul Calls for Katie Taylor – Amanda Serrano to Recieve Proper Billing

Don’t call it an undercard clash, especially not in front of Jake Paul.

The Youtuber turned boxer has been pushing for Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano’s rematch to be billed as a co-main event since the fight has been made.

Indeed, he has gone out of his way to correct anyone who suggests otherwise.

The latest to be ‘put right’ is respected boxing journalist Michael Benson after he put the eagerly anticipated undisputed rematch on a list of undercard bouts for Paul’s Netflix broadcast November 15 clash with Mike Tyson.

The move prompted a response from Paul, who called for a correction and labeled the bout the main event.

Those within MVP who promote the card have made similar moves and there a very deliberate push to promote the rematch of the greatest female bout of all time as the co main event.