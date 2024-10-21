WATCH – Epic Katie Taylor Amanda Serrano Netflix Trailer

It’s more trailer than promo considering the fight will play out on Netflix.

Either way, it whets the appetite for Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano’s upcoming rematch.

The rematch of the greatest female fight of all time will be the co-main event to the recently rescheduled Jake Paul and Mike Tyson as part of Netflix and Most Valued Promotions’ (MVP) boxing partnership and will stream live globally on Friday, November 15, 2024.

The pound-for-pound stars made history as the first-ever female fighters to headline Madison Square Garden, in front of a sold-out crowd in 2022.

That classic encounter, won by Irish legend and two-weight undisputed champion, Taylor earned Sports Illustrated’s Fight of the Year and The Ring’s Event of the Year honors for 2022.

They meet again at the home of the Dallas Cowboys in the richest female fight of all time.

WATCH TRAILER BELOW