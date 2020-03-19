Promotional Promotion – Jamie Conlan becomes MTK Vice President

Logo



March 19, 2020
Jamie Conlan continues to be fast tracked up the MTK ladder.

Following an illustrious career in which he claimed multiple belts and challenged for the IBF world super flyweight title, ‘The Mexican’ secured an out of the ring role with MTK.

The popular Belfast figure has spent the last two years working closely with MTK fighters as the company’s Professional Development Coordinator. Conlan managed fighters as high profile as his brother Michael and operated front and center for UK operations in particular.

That time has given him experience in every facet and at every level of the boxing business and the natural front man has been handed a new and more influential role as of today.

The former Commonwealth champion is now Vice President of the promotional outfit and management company.

“It really is an honour for me to step into the role of Vice President,” said Conlan.

“I’ve seen how much MTK has done to shape a future for boxing, opening the door to real opportunities, particularly for Irish boxing, all over the world so it’s a very proud moment for me and I am 100% committed to continuing this charge.

“Through pure heart and determination, MTK has changed the game in boxing, putting the fighter first and as someone who started my journey as a boxer this is my biggest motivation to succeeding in the role.”

To have someone so connected to Irish boxing in such an influential role can only be a bonus for Irish fighters, not to mention Conlan is one of the more vocal with regard to bringing boxing back to Dublin and it will be interesting to see if he can create a scenario where that is possible moving forward.

