Logo



Navigation

Belfast middleweight reinvents the 10 Touch Challenge

By | on March 19, 2020 |
Features Headline News Videos
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is liffey-crane-hire-1.jpg

Caoimhin Agyarko [6(3)-0] has reinvented the 10 Touch Challenge.

The challenge has become a social media hit in recent days, mostly with footballers trying to do 10 keepy ups with a toilet roll, but the Belfast fighter put his own spin on proceedings.

The undefeated middleweight returned home England and camp with the cornoavirus wrecking havoc on his fight plans.

Bored back at home with no gym to train in ‘Black Thunder’ found a fresh way to stay sharp and a new way to entertain his followers.

The Queensbury Promotion prospect showed his more serious side earlier this week when he spoke to Kevin Byrne of the Sun Newspaper about mental health.

In an open and honest interview Agyarko opened up about depression he suffered post being stabbed in the face and more.

dpg

Recent Posts

Author Description

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]

Comments are closed.

Archives

We here at Irish-boxing.com believe in boxing. For 19 years we have been supporting the sport and sharing news with regard to Irish boxing around the world for free. We are happy to be an essential cog in the sport on this island, but now we need your support. If you're able to and appreciate what we do please support Irish-boxing.com for as little as €1. Every reader contribution big or small is so valuable to us and allows us to continue to support boxing.


Guest Post

<a href="mailto:editoririshboxing@gmail.com?subject=Guest%20Post&body=Hi%20Irish%20Boxing%20Team%2C%0D%0A%0D%0AI'd%20like%20to%20enquire%20about%20your%20guest%20post%20rate.">Send mail</a>
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Junior Sports Media