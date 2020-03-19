Belfast middleweight reinvents the 10 Touch Challenge

Caoimhin Agyarko [6(3)-0] has reinvented the 10 Touch Challenge.

The challenge has become a social media hit in recent days, mostly with footballers trying to do 10 keepy ups with a toilet roll, but the Belfast fighter put his own spin on proceedings.

The undefeated middleweight returned home England and camp with the cornoavirus wrecking havoc on his fight plans.

Bored back at home with no gym to train in ‘Black Thunder’ found a fresh way to stay sharp and a new way to entertain his followers.

The Queensbury Promotion prospect showed his more serious side earlier this week when he spoke to Kevin Byrne of the Sun Newspaper about mental health.

In an open and honest interview Agyarko opened up about depression he suffered post being stabbed in the face and more.