Eddie Hearn reveals Katie Taylor versus Amanda Serrano contingency plans

Contingency plans are in place in case of the cancellation of the card that the mega bout between Katie Taylor [15(6)-0] and Amanda Serrano [38(28)-1(0)-1] are set to fight on.

Boxing is effectively cancelled in the UK until the end of April with May shows increasingly looking unlikely.

Irish sensation, Taylor is due to put her four lightweight world titles on the line against American based Puerto Rican Serrano on the undercard of Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin’s heavyweight fight.

That card is scheduled for Manchester and May 2 and while Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn claims May cards ‘are safe’ for now, but has back up plans in case they do fall foul to the Corona virus.

“Those May dates are the next ones at risk,” Hearn said.

“We probably got a two-week window here where we will be at the mercy of the government to let us know what their plans are, in particular how this virus continues to spread and at what rate as well.

“Right now, May is I’d say safe.”

If Matchroom are forced to cancelled the Manchester May card it will be rescheduled for the middle of June.

“May is going ahead, but we also understand we have contingencies in place to move Dillian Whyte to the middle of June, to move Dereck Chisora and (Oleksandr) Usyk back to the end of June, early July and of course, Anthony Joshua, who is due to go June 20 at Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, (which) really runs on the Premier League now,” Hearn, who suggested any further delay would be very harmful for the sport, added.

“We’re devastated to have to move those three shows which could end up being five shows, seven shows. We lost two shows in Italy recently. We just lost a show with Matchroom Boxing USA in Maryland with Regis Prograis against Maurice Hooker. There’s going to be a big backlog as we move hopefully (forward).”