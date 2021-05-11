Warren targets domestic action for new signing Joe Fitzpatrick

Domestic dominance then European euphoria, that’s the plan Joe Fitzpatrick’s new management team have for him.

‘The Dragon’ has teamed up with a relatively new management outfit run by experienced boxing people, Warren Boxing Management, and will soon embark on the latest chapter of his career.

Alfie Warren of WBM is excited by the link-up and has big plans for Commonwealth medal winner and suggested there are some great domestic fights to be made, win those and a European title will be put on the agenda.

“I think Joe has the potential to win major titles,” Warren told Irish-boxing.com.

“I believe he has the talent and work ethic to go through the levels. I’d like Joe to have some domestic clashes and work his way up to European level. There are some good fights out there for Joe and we’ll be out there making them for him,” he adds before suggesting the recent irish title challenger could be a warm-up away from a title scarp.

“Firstly I would like him to have a run out before looking to get him in a title fight.”

Many believed the link up would see the West Belfast ticket seller work out of England but Warren has targeted a return in Belfast over the summer, which suggests they have targeted a slot at the Feile.

“I’m looking at getting him out in Belfast this summer and then we will go where ever the opportunities are. Joe has a big fan base in Belfast and I would like to build on that, making him a champion will be a major step into doing that.”

The Fitzpatrick WBM relationship, which caught many by surprise, was instigated by the former Boxing Ireland and MHD lightweight. The former BUI Celtic champion was looking for a change after losing to Gary Cully in one of the most eagerly anticipated Irish title fights in recent times- and once contacted Warren, a nephew of veteran Queensbury promoter Frank, claims signing him was a ‘no brainer’.

“We’ve been aware of Joe for some time now. I remember when he fought on my Uncle’s show at York Hall a few years ago and looked a very good prospect. So when Joe got in contact looking for new management it was a no-brainer to work with him, we are a relativity new outfit so it’s always pleasing when someone of Joe’s talents approaches us.”

Now with an Irish link WBM may be another avenue for potential Irish pros to explore and Warren claims they are more than happy to talk to Irish fighters.

“Irish boxing is one of the best in the world, full of incredible talents and rich history. It’s fantastic to be involved with Joe, I hope to add some more Irish guys to our stable if it makes sense for us both.”