Debut disappointment – Thomas Carty see’s paid bow pushed back again

Thomas Carty has got early exposure to the potential disappointments life as a pro boxer can bring after seeing a second debut date fall through.

The Dublin heavyweight’s fight set for the Centro Sportivo Mario Rigamonti, Brescia, Italy on Saturday has been cancelled.

‘The Bomber’ was due to appear on the same Promo Boxe Italia card as his Celtic Warrior Gym stablemate Eric Donovan, but neither will now appear.

Donovan was due to fight for the vacant EU title on the card but pulled out injured and his fellow Pascal Collins trained fighter is also off the card.

It’s the second time Carty’s debut was canceled. Having confirmed he had teamed up with Paschal Collins and Murphys Boxing, the heavyweight, who spent last year in camps with the likes of Derek Chisora and Lawerence Okolie, initially agreed a May 1st Belgium-hosted pro bow.

However, that card fell through much to the disappointment of Carty and the likes of Spike O’Sullivan, Ray Moylette, Niall O’Connor, and Craig O’Brien, who were also set to appear on a UFC Fight Pass

A date in Italy was then lined up but has since fallen through. Rumour suggests Carty may not have long to wait and could trade leather seven days later in Belgrade on the same card as the Mark Dunlop managed former Scottish rugby player turned boxer Nick Campbell.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com recently Carty did outline he has been promised activity and is hoping to get out in Boston or New York, where he will primarily fight out of, as soon as ‘COVID allows’.

The Dublin big man also predicted he would make a knockout start to pro life. “I have gotten a couple of small gloves sent out to me recently and I can guarantee you are going to see people hit the deck when they fight me. Those gloves are no joke and the way I’m feeling, and I’m boxing a long time, I’m the best I have ever been and I’m developing week by week. I’m so excited to get the show on the road.”