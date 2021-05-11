Ireland team to go the European Under-22 Championships

Ireland will send a team to the European U22 Championships.

The underage continental competition was due to take place in March but was put back due to the pandemic.

The tournament has since been rescheduled and takes place in Roseto degli Abruzzi, Italy between June 15th and June 25th.

Irish-boxing.com understands there will be Irish involvement and the IABA will send an Irish team to the 10 day tournament.

The Team has yet to be officially confirmed nor has Ireland’s participation in the tournament but Irish-boxing.com has been lead to believe a team will be sent and some fighters are aware they are in the frame to travel.

The tournament represents the first major international action since the European Olympic qualifiers, which were canceled after just two days in March of 2020.

Following the outbreak of the pandemic, Ireland die not send teams to the 2020 European Youths or Juniors, nor the 2021 World Youths.

The last time the continental under-22 tournament took place was in March of 2019. The IABA sent a ten-strong squad to the tournament in Vladikavkaz, Russia.

Amy Broadhurst, Aoife O’Rourke. Adam Hession, Davey Oliver Joyce and Gabriel Dossen, who all claimed National Elite belts were included in the panel as were Niamh Early, Mary Geraghty, Shauna O’Callaghan, Pierce O’Leary, and Paddy Donovan.

Broadhurst went on to pick up her second gold in the competition to add to her podium-topping performance a year previously. Aoife O’Rourke also medalled in 2018 picking up a silver. In 2012 Jason Quigley and Hughie Myers both medaled winning gold and silver respectively in what was then an under-23 competition.