Upset knockout win has knocked down doors for Vladimir Belusky – big offers coming in

Vladimir Belujsky [9(7)-3(1)-1] believes he will be handed the chance to upset some bigger names after his recent knockout win.

Belujsky traveled to Poland two weeks ago, moved up in weight and stopped Polish based Ukrainian Vladislav Bilous [1(0)-1(1)] on a big TV show within a round.

The Cork super middle was drafted in as an experienced opponent for a fighter they have high hopes for and was brought abroad to lose, but registered a knockout win that he assures will knockdown serious doors.

Indeed, the Cork super middleweight told Irish-boxing.com that he has already had calls re some interesting clashes.

“The win has opened a few doors for me already,” said ‘The Slovak Rebel’

“We’ve had some interesting offers from across Europe and US already.

“I think the US option is the most attractive for me right now and I should be making an announcement in the next week or so.”

All Belujsky’s big chances have come abroad and he thinks he will remain on the road moving forward.

The Mitchelstown fighter was keen on domestic honours but argues none at the weight in Ireland were too keen on sharing the ring with him.

“I definitely didn’t give up the domestic scene there is just nothing happening here at the moment. I have called out everybody and said I’d fight anybody in Ireland, but nothing ever came out of it.

“Padraig McCory, Steve Collins Jr, Craig McCarthy, Chris Blaney and the McDonagh brothers these are all fights I’ve been calling for for years now.

“I’ve been fighting all over the world all my career Cork Dublin Belfast Germany Poland UK Tijuana. I’ll fight anyone anywhere. Whether it’s Ireland or abroad it makes no difference.”