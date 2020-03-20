Feile fight fears? Michael Conlan can foresee Summer lay off

Michael Conlan [13(7)-0] seems to have genuine Feile fight fears.

After topping an extremely successful card a stones throw from where he grew up last Summer, the Belfast featherweight was all set to return as one of the main events of the annual Feile an Phobail.

Indeed it’s believed the Top Rank fighter would challenge for a world title at the Falls Park in early August. However with the corona-virus casting a shadow over all events, Conlan now wonders if he will return to the ring before September.

The cancellation of his annual New York St Patrick’s Day clash and the cancellation of WBO world champions Shakur Stevenson days previous, possibly put paid to an August world title shot, but Conlan now seems to fear he may not appear at the Festival altogether.

Not that he is predicting the festival will be cancelled, rather he seems to suggest he may not have time to return to camp to be ready for a big August fight.

“I’m trying not to think too much about what may or may not happen. For now it’s about just taking each day as it comes and not looking too far ahead,” the ever honest fighter told the Belfast Telegraph.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if I didn’t return to the ring until September but really we’re in a situation now that we just don’t know,” added Conlan.

“I’m fortunate in that I have all I need in my garage to stay fit.

“I’ve got my speed ball, the punching bag, a running machine and bike so I go there and train and to be honest kill some time as well.

“With the Olympic hopefuls having their tournament cancelled, I’ll probably get to do some work with my dad and if any of the guys out there want to have some sparring I’m up for that if we can arrange it.

“It’s a crazy time and I just hope that we can all get through it and maybe learn to make a bit more time for each other.”