David Haye’s brother still next but not just yet for Tommy Hyde

Former world heavyweight champion David Haye’s brother James Haye still stands between Tommy Hyde and a place in the London Championships finals, but the pair won’t fight tonight.

The Cork fighter has his sights set on the English Elite Championships which were scheduled for April – and was hoping to qualify via the London route.

The St Michael’s Athy fighter was meant to start to the journey tonight, but England boxing revealed on St Patrick’s Day that they had decided to postpone boxing and both competitions.

They released the following statement: “Following the latest Government advice concerning the Coronavirus, please find detailed latest England Boxing guidance and updates.

“Alongside the postponement of the England Boxing National Junior Championships 2020, it has been decided that it would be inappropriate to carry on with the England Boxing National Amateur Championships 2020 (regional and national rounds), England Boxing National Schools Championships 2020 (regional and national rounds) and GB Junior and Youth Three Nations 2020 at this stage. They are therefore postponed.

“Obviously, we don’t know how long this Pandemic will last, but it is our ambition to ensure the Championships do take place this year and that our boxers have the opportunity to become regional and national champions.”

It’s disappointing news for Hyde, but a situation nigh on all sports people find themselves in.

The fighter, who exited the Irish National Elite Championships after a memorable battle with new pro Paul McCullagh in November, was hoping to compete in the English equivalent – something Amy Broadhurst did to great success – and victory in the London’s would have allowed that to happen.

Hyde was to fight for Bodyshots Boxing Club this weekend, a club whose crest he wore in the English Youth Championships.

Hyde’s decision to enter what was previously called the ABA’s did have some an Olympic theme to it. The prospect was hoping good performances would catch the eye of the High Performance and allow him to raise his hand if Emmet Brennan didn’t qualify via the recently cancelled European qualifiers.

“I’m going into this championship to win it and gain more valuable experience,” he adds before discussing the Olympics.

“I definitely have Olympic dreams you never know what can happen in boxing so I’ll always be ready,” he said recently.

However, with all boxing delayed and recent calls for the Olympics to be put back until next year a host of fighters at a competitive weight may considering post Summer pro options.