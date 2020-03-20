June too soon? Frampton ‘doubts’ Herring world title fight will take place on June 13

Carl Frampton [27(15)-2(0)] may have to wait until after the summer to make Irish boxing history.

‘The Jackal’ ‘very much doubts’ his fight with WBO super featherweight world title fight with Jamel Herring [21(10)-2(1)] will take place in June – meaning his bid to become Ireland’s first three weight world champion may be put on ice.

The fight, which has been earmarked since November of last year when Frampton defeated Tyler McCreery in Las Vegas, has been signed and agreed.

When it will be delivered remains to be seen. June 13 was the proposed date and still the date Frank Warren and co are hoping to run with, but Frampton admits he has serious ‘doubts’ with regard to it playing out that early in the Summer.

The 33-year-old Belfast fighter no longer believes June is viable. The former two weight world champion was due to start camp in Manchester this week, but hasn’t traveled to his Manchester training base due to the current scenario – and thus thinks neither fighter could be ready for June.

“There are a lot more important things to be worrying about,” said Frampton in reference to the current crisis when speaking to BBC.

“It wouldn’t be fair on either fighter to prepare for a world title fight in circumstances like this.

“It’s very difficult to work on tactics and a game plan without a trainer.

“I very much doubt the Herring fight will happen in June, but I am training now as if it is, until I hear otherwise.”

As a big name fighter with a solid promotional agreement behind him the postponement of a fight isn’t major for the successful puncher.

TV interest in big fights also means it’s possible for such fights to play out behind closed doors.

Frampton remains aware that isn’t the case for other pros and he has called for promoters and the BBBofC to come together to find a way to support fighters further down the ladder.

“The British Boxing Board of Control needs to come together with the promoters and devise some sort of plan for self-employed boxers at this difficult time,” Frampton added.

“There is more chance and more likelihood of the bigger fights taking place behind closed doors rather than smaller fights because TV covers a lot of money, but at this time everyone is in limbo and doesn’t know what is going on.”

Michael Conlan is another fighter set to have a massive fight in Belfast this Summer, but he has also expressed concerns with regard to rumoured August Feile world title fight.

If Frampton is concerned with regard to June Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano’s May fight would look to be in jeopardy.