‘Eddie Knows’ – Carty doesn’t think Hearn will risk prize bull against him

Eddie Hearn won’t risk his prize bull against Thomas Carty [4(3)-0] just yet, suggest the Dublin heavyweight.

Talk with regard a Carty – Johnny Fisher [7(6)-0] match-up has increased massively over the last number of months with Hearn now mentioning the fight at regular intervals.

The Matchroom boss has even suggested he may bring the ‘Romford Bull’ to Dublin to fight the Phibsboro talent on the proposed Katie Taylor Croke Park undercard.

The Celtic Warrior Gym heavy is sure he will get a coveted slot on what will prove a historic bill – but doesn’t think he will fight Fisher, who not so coincidently provided co-coms for Carty’s most recent DAZN broadcast win.

The rising Irish star is up for the fight but claims Matchroom are not serious about making it just yet.

Carty is well aware of how valuable the huge ticket seller and the entertaining big man is to Matchroom, and can’t foresee them risking him against the Dub this early.

“I’m in this game to fight the best,” he told Boxing Social.

“If that’s who they want to put me in with, no problem, we’d entertain that fight. But I can’t see it happening realistically. I think Eddie was joking when he said it, he was laughing after he said ‘maybe Johnny Fisher’.

“I don’t think they are going to bring him to Croke Park in a 50-50 with myself, as they’d call it.”

The fact Carty doesn’t think he’ll fight Fisher just yet doesn’t mean, the man with ambitions to become the first Irish heavyweight champion since Tyson Fury won’t have a big fight at GAA Headquarters if a Taylor homecoming transpires.

“I think a more realistic fight for me for Croke Park would be me fighting for an Irish or Celtic title, being genuine about it. If it comes to it and he wants to make that fancy match-up, no problem, but realistically I can’t see it happening. I think Eddie knows himself.”

London, UK: Thomas Carty vs Pavlo Krolenko, Heavyweight Contest 26 November 2022 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Thomas Carty wins

Carty scored a third career stoppage and registered a fourth career win on a Matchroom-promoted bill on Saturday.

🗣️ ”I can see Croke Park from my front window…” – @thomas_carty wants to get through Saturday and land a shot on Katie Taylor's undercard next year!



Watch the #WhyteFranklin press conference: https://t.co/NSlbzWNPZO pic.twitter.com/Xl15an5B9q — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) November 24, 2022

The Dillian Whyte mentored big man took out the durable Pavlo Krolenko in the fifth round of his first six rounder to register an eyecatching win, although he wasn’t overly happy with his performance post-fight.

“To be honest I don’t think my performance was great. I’m not one to make excuses, the only thing I can put it down to is ring rust because I’m way way better than that. I got the stoppage and it’s still a step in the right direction. In the first round, I felt sharp but punches were not landing, it wasn’t going the way I expected. In the fifth round, I came out more aggressive and that’s what happens when you get more aggressive fellas get dropped.”