Flipino Famous – Jamie Conlan shares hilarious story

Not quite to the extent of Manny Pacquiao or Nonito Donaire but Jamie Conlan is Filipino famous.

It appears the former Commonwealth Champion is one of the more well-known boxers in a fight-mad country – but not necessarily for the reasons he’d like.

In a hilarious exchange on the Whiskey and White podcast, the fighter turned fight maker revealed fight fans from the Philipines recognise him on a regular basis.

The Conlan Boxing boss man, known as ‘The Mexican’ when he fought, is remembered in Ireland as one of the most entertaining Irish fighters of all time and praised for his entertaining style as well as his massive heart.

In the Philipines, the ever-likable big brother of Michael Conlan is remembered for being one of Jerwin Ancajas‘s victims.

Conlan challenged ‘Pretty Boy’ for the IBF super flyweight title in Belfast in 2017, and although he showed massive heart once again, he couldn’t get over the world title finish line and lost out to an extremely talented world champ.

Considering the bravery shown – getting up the floor on numerous occasions before eventually being stopped in the sixth – plus the fan appreciation shown to him, Conlan wouldn’t want to forget the night he fought for a world title, even if he did the people of the Philipines wouldn’t let him.

Speaking to Tyrone McKenna and Tommy McCarthy on their entertaining podcast he explained he has been stopped with regard the world title challenge.