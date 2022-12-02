Frampton outlines changes he’d like to see in boxing

Carl Frampton has shared suggestions he feels will help fighters limit concussions and help with regard to CTE.

‘The Jackal’ has become more and more vocal with regard to concussions and head trauma within the sport and has been an advocate for change in recent years.

After listening to a discussion on TalkSport about the Scottish FA banning heading before and after games, the former two-weight world champion took to Twitter and brought boxing into the discussion.

“When is boxing going to wake up and have the same discussions?” He asked.

24 hours he returned to the social media platform to outlined some changes he would like to see within the sport.

Frampton called for less sparring, more sensible sparring, no gym wars, education on nutrition and dehydration amount other things.

“Limit sparring rounds, limit sparring to guys one division up or down, be educated on nutrition and dehydration, have concussion

“(S)top constant gym wars, have trainers and referees understand symptoms of concussion and let’s not forget we are in a sport where someone can literally do a short course without any experience and become a professional boxing coach… maybe that needs looked at too.”