Tommy Hyde floats Cork idea

Tommy Hyde hasn’t put a cork in Cork fight night plans.

The light heavyweight prospect makes an eagerly anticipated debut against Jiri Korda [3(3)-3(2)-1] in Sioux Falls in South Dakota tonight.

It’s not quite the Cork debut that was initially planned but Hyde assures he will look to bring big-time boxing back to The Rebel County.

Indeed, he could top a NoWhere2Hyde fight night in his home city as soon as next year.

The three-time Irish champ was extremely disappointed an April hometown debut was cancelled last minute – but now believes it may have worked out for the best, suggesting he could come home in a bigger and more meaningful fight.

“The plan is to stay very active over the next few months and bring a show to Cork in 2023,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“It’s a pity the show in Cork didn’t happen as there was a great buzz surrounding it but I think it’ll work out better in the long run. There is a lot of exciting nights ahead,” he adds.

Providing some of those ‘exciting nights’ could be fights made from an exciting division domestically. The Cork fighter’s introduction to the pro ranks adds to further interest to a weight class that already boasts former amateur rival Thomas O’Toole, as well as Irish amateur great Joe Ward. Olympian Emmett Brennan will be in and around the division when the Dub turns over next year, Tony Brown as well as BUI super middleweight Celtic champion Jamie Morrissey and Kevin Cronin would also represent good fights.

There are plenty of options, none of which Hyde is shying from, pointing out the Irish title appears on his goal chart.

“The Irish light heavyweight division is really exciting at the minute and there could be some great All Irish fights down the line. The Irish title is definitely one I want to win on the way up the ladder to pick up bigger titles.”

Hyde’s Cork revelation is huge news for the sport in Ireland. Cork is a relatively untouched market and a fight city with enough young talent to ensure regular bills.