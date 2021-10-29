Central Council Pass Vote to Remove Three Provincial Council’s Membership

The IABA’s Central Council have voted to ‘remove’ the IABA membership of the Leinster Provincial Council, the Connacht Provincial Council and the Dublin County Board.

In the latest twist in an ongoing Irish amateur boxing saga and power struggle, the Central Council passed a vote of no confidence in the two provincial councils and the county board.

They also passed an objection to the three unit’s affiliation to the IABA and removed their membership.

The move comes after all three units removed support for the IABA’s Central Council post a row over deferred elections back in June and is the latest battle blow in an ongoing civil war.

A statement released on the IABA website today read as follows:

On August 29th 2021 a meeting of The Central Council was held to discuss the decisions taken by the Leinster Provincial Council, Connacht Provincial Council and Dublin County Board to withdraw support for various other bodies within the organisation. Three separate votes were taken and passed at this meeting with regard to: * A vote of no confidence in the officers of the three units and the members who supported the decision to withdraw support * An objection to the three units affiliation to the IABA * That the parties involved in the decision have their membership of the IABA removed The matter has now been referred by the Board of Directors to an independent Membership Panel to consider the matter and to make a final decision on.