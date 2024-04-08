AmateurHeadline NewsLatestNews

Jamie Collins Steps into European Youth Spotlight Today

irishboxing

The stage is all Jamie Collins’s today.

The Driminagh BC favourite is the only Irish boxer in action on Day 5 of the European Youth Championships and fights for the first time in the tournament.

It’s a difficult start as Collins faces Azerbaijan’s Zidan Humbatov, although as a European Junior silver medal winner, the Irish fighter will also be deemed a tough first fight for his opponent.

The 51kg competitors compete in bout 2 of Ring A’s Afternoon Session. Boxing begins at 1pm Irish time.

33 countries and 330 boxers are contesting the competition, in Porec, Croatia. Participation federations are Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, IBA – B, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, England, Estonia, France, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey and Ukraine.

Ireland has a highly successful recent history at the tournament – the 2022 team won more medals at this competition that any other Team Ireland Youth squad contesting a European level tournament. They came home with 3 gold for Team Co-Captain, 71kg Bobbi Flood, 81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly and 81+kg Cliona D’arcy, a silver for 70kg Laura Moran and 3 bronze for 48kg boxers Georgia Dunn McGovern and Patsy Joyce, 50kg Katie O’Keeffe, and 63kg Winnie McDonagh.

Team48kg Tiffany Spencer, Jobstown BC, Dublin50kg Carlagh Peake, Ballyhaunis BC, Mayo.52kg Grace Conway Dowling, Tredagh BC, Louth54kg Nicole Kinsella, St. Mary’s BC, NR, Wexford63kg Ava Henry, Dublin Docklands BC.66kg Kyla Doyle Byrne, Whitechurch BC, Dublin48kg Scott Thompson, Spartans BC, Antrim51kg Jamie Collins, Drimnagh BC, Dublin54kg Kai Ducque, Avona BC, Dublin57kg Martin McDonagh, Avona BC, Dublin.60kg Jack Johnson, Marble City BC, Kilkenny63.5kg Ryan Jenkins, Olympic BC, Westmeath67kg Ryan Connolly, Setanta BC, Kildare.71kg Tadhg O’Donnell, Four Kings BC, Wicklow.92+kg Adam Olaniyan, Jobstown BC, Dublin.Team Manager: Anna MooreCoach: Liam CunninghamCoach: Amanda SpencerCoach: Garry KehoeCoach: Ralph McKayR&J: Stephen KellyDraws are available here

irishboxing

Integral part of the Irish boxing community for over 13 years

