Jamie Collins Steps into European Youth Spotlight Today

The stage is all Jamie Collins’s today.

The Driminagh BC favourite is the only Irish boxer in action on Day 5 of the European Youth Championships and fights for the first time in the tournament.

It’s a difficult start as Collins faces Azerbaijan’s Zidan Humbatov, although as a European Junior silver medal winner, the Irish fighter will also be deemed a tough first fight for his opponent.

The 51kg competitors compete in bout 2 of Ring A’s Afternoon Session. Boxing begins at 1pm Irish time.

33 countries and 330 boxers are contesting the competition, in Porec, Croatia. Participation federations are Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, IBA – B, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, England, Estonia, France, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey and Ukraine.

Ireland has a highly successful recent history at the tournament – the 2022 team won more medals at this competition that any other Team Ireland Youth squad contesting a European level tournament. They came home with 3 gold for Team Co-Captain, 71kg Bobbi Flood, 81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly and 81+kg Cliona D’arcy, a silver for 70kg Laura Moran and 3 bronze for 48kg boxers Georgia Dunn McGovern and Patsy Joyce, 50kg Katie O’Keeffe, and 63kg Winnie McDonagh.