Platform Plans – Thomas Carty Headliner? Prizefighter? 10 All Irish?

Thomas Carty looks set to become a Dublin headliner and is on course top a very interesting capital card this summer.

The Dublin heavyweight was all set to be one of the main beneficiaries of Katie Taylor’s two Summer Dublin fight night plans.

However, the Celtic Warrior Gym fighter was left surveying his options when Matchroom shelved the idea of going to the 3Arena on May 25.

Topping a bill in Dublin was one of those options, and an avenue the southpaw’s pulling power, links to Dillian Whyte and Platform Sport’s desire to promote in Ireland made possible to take.

Irish-Boxing.com understands Platform are currently piecing together a Dublin fight night and will return to Ireland in the summer.

DCU’s Helix is the frontrunner to host Platform’s second fight night in Ireland and Carty will top the bill. Michael ‘Magic’ Oto, who works closely with Whyte at the forefront of the promotional outfit, has also hinted at some massive undercard plans.

Speaking online Oto said he’d like the undercard to comprise of either a Prizefighter-style tournament or 10 Irish fights.

The last Prizefighter-style tournament, Last Man Standing, did draw TV attention and was broadcast by TG4. However, the tournament won by Roy Sheehan didn’t have the lasting impact on the scene that was first hoped. That was more so do with the fact both promotional companies behind the March 2 2018 National Stadium hosted fight night collapsed.

Ten all Irish fights is very ambitious but would make financial sense plus should bring a lot of titles into play, meaning it would have a positive and lasting impact on the scene.

Either way for the crossover-capable Carty it’s massive news. It’s further proof he has a much higher profile than the majority of heavyweights at a similar stage in their careers – and if he can create a Dublin base it gives him massive power moving forward. The Matchroom aligned but not signed heavyweight would have A-side privileges as he makes his move toward the top of the big man pile.