Johnson Moves to Within One Win of a Medal – McDonagh Progresses

Jack Johnson moved to within one win of a European Youth Championships medal in Porec today.

Ireland’s lightweight representative in Croatia registered his second win of the tournament to move into the Quarter Finals.

The Marble City BC boxer defeated Italian Gaetano Buonocore in the round of 16, getting the nod 4-1 after three impressive rounds.

The Kilkenny fighter now fights for a medal on Thursday.

The other Team Ireland fighter in action, Martin McDonagh also secured victory on Sunday.

The featherweight won an Ireland versus England battle to reach the second preliminary round.

The Avona talent got the decision after a bout review registering victory over Leighton Steven Birchal after an entertaining clash.

Team

48kg Tiffany Spencer, Jobstown BC, Dublin

50kg Carlagh Peake, Ballyhaunis BC, Mayo.

52kg Grace Conway Dowling, Tredagh BC, Louth

54kg Nicole Kinsella, St. Mary’s BC, NR, Wexford

63kg Ava Henry, Dublin Docklands BC.

66kg Kyla Doyle Byrne, Whitechurch BC, Dublin

48kg Scott Thompson, Spartans BC, Antrim

51kg Jamie Collins, Drimnagh BC, Dublin

54kg Kai Ducque, Avona BC, Dublin

57kg Martin McDonagh, Avona BC, Dublin.

60kg Jack Johnson, Marble City BC, Kilkenny

63.5kg Ryan Jenkins, Olympic BC, Westmeath

67kg Ryan Connolly, Setanta BC, Kildare.

71kg Tadhg O’Donnell, Four Kings BC, Wicklow.

92+kg Adam Olaniyan, Jobstown BC, Dublin.

Team Manager: Anna Moore

Coach: Liam Cunningham

Coach: Amanda Spencer

Coach: Garry Kehoe

Coach: Ralph McKay

R&J: Stephen Kelly