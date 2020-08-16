Baptism of fire? Ulster Champion handed tough debut







Reigning Ulster Champion Fearghus Quinn has been handed an out of the blue and quite intriguing debut.

Quinn will punch for pay for the first time on the #MTKFightNight scheduled for March 26.

The aggressive fan friendly puncher doesn’t quite jump in at the deep end, but at the same time hasn’t been handed a shallow end start.

The Co. Armagh fighter goes straight in against a former Southern Area title challenger with a winning record.

Quinn takes his first steps in the paid ranks against a dangerous opponent in terms of a debut in Robbie Chapman.

Quinn ditched the vest earlier this year and was a number of amateurs to enter the pro ranks in 2020. The pandemic left him waiting to debut, but he gets the nod a few weeks out and will beat the likes of Paul McCullaugh, Teirnan Bradley, Tony Browne, former rival Brett McGinity and the likes to the paid punch.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com after news of his MTK link up broke, Quinn told Irish-boxing.com – “I am an aggressive come forward fighter, which makes for exciting fights. I was in exciting fights as an amateur and it’l be no different as a pro.”

Quinn believes the fans should be excited and is excited himself.

He thinks the switch will allow him to extenuate his best and is delighted with the road map MTK have laid out.

“I just felt I am better suited to the pro game and the time is right to make the change over

“I’m very excited and cant wait to get going. MTK are putting on big shows in Belfast and Ireland and I cant wait to be involved in them.”