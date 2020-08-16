Watch- Jamel Herring joins The Jackal Army – world champ celebrates Frampton win







Jamel Herring celebrated Carl Frampton‘s victory over Darren Traynor like a bonafide member of The Jackal Army.

The WBO super featherweight world champion was straight up out of his chair when the referee waved the York Hall hosted clash off in the seventh round.

Semper Fi also had a message for the Belfast fighter shouting: “That’s what I’m talking about Jackal. Shout out to Carl Frampton. I’m gonna’ see you soon Carl!”

That’s what I’m talking about! Let me focus on Oquendo, but congrats Carl!#boxing pic.twitter.com/s3FtNnRv11 August 15, 2020

Herring wasn’t full with joy because he is Frampton’s number one fan, rather he was celebrating because it moves a massive fight between the pair one step closer.

If Herring overcomes Jonathan Oquendo, as expected on September 5, Bob Arum says he will defend against three weight world title hopeful Frampton in November.

It’s a massive fight for both Frampton and the 34-year-old American.

Speaking to Top Rank after having some time to cool down the former Marine said: “When it’s time to face each other I am definitely going to bring my best because without a doubt it will be the biggest fight in my career. But first and foremost I have to take care of business on September 5.

“But when the time comes this will be one of the best fights in the division in 2020. Again congrats to Carl and his team but prepare well my friend.”

*📲 @JamelHerring enters the chat*



Semper Fi salutes @RealCFrampton on the performance today in London. Now it’s his turn to put the final piece of the #HerringFrampton puzzle in place on Sept. 5. pic.twitter.com/0XPLkhsM46 — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) August 16, 2020