Medal Watch – Five Irish Fighters Fight for European Medals Today

Five Irish fighters box for European Championship medals in Armenia today.

It could be a case of the famous five Ricky Nesbitt, JP Hale, Gabriel Dossen, Sean Mari and Dylan Eagleson all win their quarter-final bouts and step onto the podium.

Holy Family Dundalk’s Nesbitt gloves this off from an Irish perspective when he competes in bout 4 of the afternoon session in Ring A. The 48kg fighter makes his tournament debut against Bulgaria’s Ergyunal Sebastian.

In bout 7 of the same ring and session, lightweight JP Hale meets Georgia’s Artyush Gomtsayan hoping to medal in his first European tournament.

Three bouts later, middleweight Gabriel Dossen boxes for the third time in this tournament. The Galway fighter fights Norway’s Mindaugas Gedminas for a medal.

Flyweight Sean Mari’s quarter-final is the third fight of Ring B’s afternoon session. The Monkstown man contests against England’s Kiaran MacDonald in another eagerly-anticipated bout.

Bantamweight, Dylan Eagleson, is the only Irish boxer in action in Friday’s evening session. The St Pauls club man boxes his quarter final against Spain’s Gabriel Masunano Escobar in bout 4 of Ring A’s evening session.

Watch Day Five:

Ring A, afternoon session

Ring B, afternoon session

Ring A, evening session

Ring A, evening session

Team Ireland:

48kg Ricky Nesbitt, Holy Family, Drogheda

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown BC, Dublin

54kg Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s, Belfast

57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC, Galway

60kg JP Hale, Star ABC, Belfast.

63.5kg Brandon McCarthy, St. Michael’s, Athy.

67kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family, Drogheda

71kg Luke Maguire, Esker BC, Dublin

75kg Gabriel Dossen, Olympic, Galway.

92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown BC, Dublin

Coaches:

Zauri Antia

Dmitri Dmitruk

Damian Kennedy