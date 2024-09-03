‘I can’t use my leg’ – WATCH TJ Doheny explains fight-ending injury

TJ Doheny lost the feeling in his right leg during his attempt to become undisputed world champion in Japan on Tuesday.

‘The Power’ was well in the fight competitive against the pound-for-pound star Naoya Inoue over the first six rounds of the super bantamweight world title fight.

However, he was eventually stopped in the seventh. The Japanese power puncher’s bodywork took its toll and forced the Irish star to retire injured.

The 37-year-old Laois man went to the corner at the end of the sixth holding his back and soon after the seventh started he was forced to raise his hand and retire injured.

Speaking in the dressing room and still in pain after he explained the extent of his injuries and the trouble that brought about an end to the fight.

‘It’s the muscle above my hip. I just can’t use my leg, my right leg. When I went back and tried to push of it..i just went nah.”