OFFICIAL TJ Doheny – Naoya Inoue scorecards

Not as many as some felt as the fight progressed but TJ Doheny was winning rounds against Naoya Inoue on Tuesday morning.

The Irish fighter had to withdraw through injury mid the seventh round of the undisputed super bantamweight world title fight.

Up to that point the Laois fighter was competitive against the modern-day great and pound-for-pound contender.

The former world champion used all his experience to negate the dangers posed by the dangerous puncher and was at times frustrating the boxer many argue is the best on the planet.

That competitiveness was somewhat reflected in the scorecards as the boxer previously undefeated in Japan was given rounds by the judges.

Two judges had the Portlaoise BC graduate 5-1 down going into the second half of the fight, while one had him trailing 4-2.