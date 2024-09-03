Headline NewsLatestNewsPro News

‘Still a real bad man’ – Paul Ryan sends rivals a reminder

irishboxing

Paul Ryan told the fight fraternity and his rivals against forgetting him.

In fact, he warns he remains a ‘bad man’ with mean intentions capable of leveling up before the year is out.

The much fancied young former underage standout suffered a surprise defeat in Liverpool earlier this year.

The Dubliner was stopped after being dropped heavy as Fabrizio Rubino inflicted a setback defeat.

At the time the 25-year-old admits the manner of his first career defeat was embarrassing but has been adamant it’s not a reverse that will have a long-lasting negative effect.

Speaking online more recently, he hinted two fights will help him end the year on a high and insisted he remains a light middleweight treat.

“Honestly feels like a lot of people are forgetting, but I’m still here, I’m still working and I’m still a reeeeel bad man. 2 fights planned to finish the year and then we will crack on to the next level.”

irishboxing

Integral part of the Irish boxing community for over 13 years

You May Also Like

TV Details Confirmed For National Elite Championships

Jonny Stapleton

VIDEO: O’Reilly attentions switch to securing Rio 2016 spot

irishboxing

New addition to next Dublin show

Joe O'Neill
x