‘Still a real bad man’ – Paul Ryan sends rivals a reminder

Paul Ryan told the fight fraternity and his rivals against forgetting him.

In fact, he warns he remains a ‘bad man’ with mean intentions capable of leveling up before the year is out.

The much fancied young former underage standout suffered a surprise defeat in Liverpool earlier this year.

The Dubliner was stopped after being dropped heavy as Fabrizio Rubino inflicted a setback defeat.

At the time the 25-year-old admits the manner of his first career defeat was embarrassing but has been adamant it’s not a reverse that will have a long-lasting negative effect.

Speaking online more recently, he hinted two fights will help him end the year on a high and insisted he remains a light middleweight treat.

“Honestly feels like a lot of people are forgetting, but I’m still here, I’m still working and I’m still a reeeeel bad man. 2 fights planned to finish the year and then we will crack on to the next level.”