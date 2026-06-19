Adam Olaniyan Chasing Muhammad Ali Piece of History at Croke Park

Adam Olaniyan makes a stadium ring walk for the first time this weekend but is adamant it won’t be his last time to venture outdoors.

The Tallaght native, who fights for the second time as a pro on the Ryan Garner – Michael Magnesi undercard at St Mary’s, loves the idea of mixing fresh air and the big stage and wants to headline outside one day.

In fact, even before he gets to be a stadium-worthy main man, the Jobstown BC graduate has massive arena ambitions.

The 20-year-old Queensberry prospect hopes to become the first heavyweight to trade leather where the ash clashes since the great Muhammad Ali.

He has to overcome this weekend’s test and an August 1 3Arena fight date first but Olaniyan has his sights set on a slot on the massive Katie Taylor September 5 Croke Park undercard.

“I’d love to be the first heavyweight since Ali to fight at Croke Park,” the Tallaght native told The Mirror.

“I’d love to have that opportunity. Before I even get in the ring or throw a punch, my name would be in the history books.”

Fellow Dublin heavy, Thomas Carty, is all but certain to make an appearance at GAA Headquarters, but considering he is further down the career path and should be handed a high-profile fight, Olaniyan, if he does secure a slot, would be on first and thus the

As a Queensberry boxer, the former underage standout isn’t a natural fit for a Matchroom card, but he is a managerial stablemate of Taylor and, as such, could have sway.

Outside of giving him potential access to the historic card, the Brian Peters managed fighter says the Irish Icon has been extremely helpful.

“I was looking for a trainer and we were over in the UK. Katie came over with me, she surprised me. Her and Brian hopped on a plane, and they surprised me over at the airport,” he revealed.

“That was great and she is just the most down-to-earth person ever. She was in my dressing room in March and just to have someone like that, such an icon, such a lovely, lovely person, I couldn’t have asked for better.

“If I ever need her, she’s there. She’s on the other end of the phone, she’s never not there for me. It’s great to have someone like Katie, honestly.””I don’t think anybody’s as good as Queensberry in terms of promoting heavyweights.”

Manager Peters has a strong working relationship with Matchroom, so some eyebrows raised slightly when the young Dubliner signed for Queensberry.

For him it was a natural fit, particularly as Frank Warren seems to rule the land of the giants.

“They know what they’re doing, they have their P’s and Q’s in check, and what a time to be a young heavyweight.

“That was one of the reasons why I chose Queensberry, because of how many heavyweights they have on their roster, and what they’re doing, and how they can move them.

“I’ve seen them time and time again, just going back through history, you see a good prospect, rising star, and he’s managed incorrectly by the managers and promoters, he’s put in fights too early, or he’s fed this opponent and the whole career just goes to waste.

“But I have a good set of managers and I have a good promoter that are going to move me correctly so I have nothing to worry about.”