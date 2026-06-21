Paddy Donovan – Tyrone McKenna Agree to Croke Park Fight

It won’t be old rival Lewis Crocker but Paddy Donovan is on course to face Belfast opposition at Croke Park.

Irish-boxing.com understands a fight between the ‘Real Deal’ and Tyrone McKenna is close to being confirmed.

The stylist and the serial entertainer will trade leather on the undercard of Katie Taylor’s massive farewell fight.

Donovan was hoping to get reacquainted with Crocker on the bill and had pushed the idea of facing the IBF world champion for his title if he comes through his first defence with Liam Paro in Australia next weekend.

However, promoter Eddie Hearn suggested if the trilogy was to happen, it would be deserving of it’s place on top of it’s own bill.

So it now appears the Andy Lee-trained southpaw, who earned IBF mandatory status last time out, will face McKenna on September 5.

Belfast, UK: Lewis Crocker v Paddy Donovan, IBF World Welterweight Title 13 September 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Interestingly, one of Irish boxing’s greatest entertainers shared the ring with Crocker. Indeed, he retired after his defeat to the current World Champion.

The 36-year-old returned to share the ring with Mohamed Mimoune and has since sandwiched a Harlem Eubank fight between two Dylan Moran KO wins.

Belfast, UK: Tyrone McKenna v Dylan Moran, Welterweight Contest14 September 2025 Picture By David Cavan Matchroom Boxing Tyrone McKenna celebrates his win

The Mighty Celt has fought since September of last year but has left the door open for big fights and it seems one has come his way.

Molly McCann is also due to appear on the undercard, while Thomas Carty is another backed to secure a slot.