Paddy Donovan: Lewis Crocker Will Beat Liam Paro – And I Hope He Does

Paddy Donovan is both backing and hoping for a Lewis Crocker victory in Australia.

Crocker defends the IBF world title he won by defeating the Limerick native late last year against Liam Paro in Australia on Wednesday. Having defeated Karen Chukhadzhian in a final eliminator, the southpaw will be next in line for the winner and as such has a vested interest in the fight.

The 27-year-old mandatory challenger is backing the Sandyrow native to be that victor.

Indeed, the Andy Lee-trained ‘Real Deal’ wants his old rival to have his hand raised up when the Down Under fight ends.

“It’s going to be a good fight, but I do think Lewis will win it,” he tells Irish-boxing.com. “I think Lewis is a better fighter than people are saying.

He’s not getting the recognition he deserves, to be fair.”

Continuing on the praise trail, Donovan, who twice fought and lost to the Belfast man, hailed his former and potentially future opponent as world class.

“Lewis is a very, very good fighter. He’s a strong puncher and he’s got world-level boxing. It depends what Lewis shows up. Deep down, I think he’ll win the fight.”

The Munster stylist is backing the reigning world champion to win because he has faith in his abilities but he wants him to win for selfish reasons.

“To be honest, I kind of want Lewis to win the fight,” he says.

Belfast, UK: Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan during todays Weigh In ahead of their IBF World Welterweight Title fight tomorrow night in Belfast 12 September 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Donovan also believes a trilogy clash with Crocker would be the biggest ever all Irish fight.



“There’s no bigger fight out there for him right now than fighting me again. It’s the right fight to make happen.”