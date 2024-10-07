Jay Byrne Urges Dylan Moran to Pick Title Tussle Over McKenna Meeting

Jay Byrne believes Dylan Moran should be concerned with titles of the boxing kind rather than names.

The JB Promotions boss wants to make the Waterford favourite versus his charge Senan Kelly next.

The former BUI Celtic and BBBofC Celtic champion says Kelly would put his recently acquired Irish welterweight title on the line against the Deise fighter on the proposed December Pro Box broadcast, Ring Kings, and Conlan Boxing promotion.

However, ‘The Real Deal’ is targeting a fight with Tyrone McKenna and wants to fight the serial entertainer and Irish boxing name in the Munster County.

Byrne sees the McKenna appeal but argues the chance to win the most prestigious honour in domestic Irish boxing should trump any all-Irish option.

“In my opinion, Dylan should want to fight for the Irish title,” Byrne said.

“I know Tyrone is a bigger name and the platform may be bigger but when you set out as a boxer you want to win accolades.

“Dylan might want the big lights and the name but in my opinion, that is less than fighting for the biggest title in your own country.”

‘Mighty Celt’, McKenna responded positively to Moran’s initial call out but it’s understood the fight has yet to be officially signed.

Ultimately the decision will be down to Waterford bill topper Moran and Ring King’s Neill Power. The popular fighter has made it clear he is keen for domestic fights after his Owen O’Neill win, meaning a clash with Kelly may appeal if the McKenna fight doesn’t come to fruition.

Byrne also revealed he put Kelly, who put himself strongly in the frame for Irish Fighter of the Year by adding the Irish title to the BUI strap he won earlier this year when beating Matthew Tyndall last weekend, for Matchroom star Campbell Hatton.