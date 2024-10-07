Money WOOD Have to be Right for Anto Cacace to Accept Second Irish Revenge Mission

Anthony Cacace says the price would have to be right if he were to accept another Irish revenge mission.

‘The Apache’ was called out by former featherweight world champion Leigh Wood over the weekend.

Ireland’s only reigning male world champion is open to clash with the man who stopped Michael Conlan in a 2022 Fight of the Year, but only if the conditions were favourable.

The 35-year-old is mandated to defend against Eduardo Nunez next and would have to vacate if he was to go another route without the Matchroom fighter’s blessing.

As a result, the former Holy Trinity amateur says Team Wood would have to make it more than worth his while to accept the fight.

“If I’m going to have to vacate a belt I want paid to vacate the belt and my purse on top,” Cacace told Boxing News.

“It’s not just vacating, it’s giving away your crown and that’s you’re bargaining chip. Once that’s gone, it’s gone. If the Leigh Wood fight was to come I’m more than happy and he knows that as well. I’m more than happy to fight that fight but I have to be sorted for the IBF and for the fight and assured I’ll get some shot at the winner of Nunez and whose next.”

Belfast, UK – December 3: Michael Conlan v Jordan Gill, WBA International Super Featherweight Title. 3 December 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Eddie Hearn watches with Leigh Wood

Cacace, who is also open to a move to lightweight, is aware of how frustrating it is to wait for your shot and thus believes Nunez deserves his chance.

“He’s stepped aside [for] that last one [against Warrington],” the champion said.

“He’s been waiting on the sidelines a while now and he deserves his chance. It’s nice being the champion and not being in that position but I know that position he’s in and it’s not nice to be there. It’s Nunez as of now but we need to iron things out.”