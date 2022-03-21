EuroVision – Kate Radomska wants one more before accepting European title offer

Kate Radmonska [2-0] hopes to take a massive step toward becoming Ireland’s first-ever female professional European Champion when she returns to the ring in Scotland on May 6.

The Waterford light flyweight told Irish-boxing.com she was offered a shot at the famous blue belt – and Irish boxing history along with it – after registering just her second pro win in Turnberry last month. Radomska was sounded out about fighting French light flyweight champion Cassandra Crevecoeu for the vacant EBU title and a contract was put on the table.

Considering the Polish-born kickboxing convert’s lack of experience it was an offer that was rebuffed, but temporarily so explains the Robbie Fylnn managed puncher.

If Radomska can get an eight-rounder in on the ‘New Era’ May 6th card in Glasgow she will look at exploring continental offers.

“I was offered the chance to challenge for the EBU in France in April but I still haven’t fought eight rounds never mind 10, so my next fight will be a big step towards that title,” the welcome addition to the paid ranks told Irish-boxing.com.

“I’d love an eight rounder next time out,” she adds before breaking more exciting news.

“I would really like to fight back in Ireland. I’m hearing a Waterford show is not far away at all which already has me excited!”

It’s an exciting position to be in for a fighter with limited amateur experience and just two pro fights to her name.

Reflecting back on her second pro win, Radomska said: “It was a tidy performance, I listened to my corner and jabbed my way through the rounds. I would’ve loved to have shown a lot more of what I can do but there were some big problems with the opponent’s weight which dictated things.”

Expanding on the opponent issues the FightZone-backed Munster fighter added: “We were told four days out that somehow between the promoters and matchmakers they forgot to fly my opponent in so we had to fly her and team in ourselves. The opponent and trainer then refused the flights, for no apparent reason, right after they were booked so my manager Robbie had to arrange yet another set of flights. They then missed the weigh in!

“My team was getting calls from the matchmaker asking if we could arrange a scales so the opponent could check weight when she finally arrived, which we couldn’t. We obviously had concerns about the weight so picked the opponent up early fight day and brought her to the scales at the venue. She stepped on and weighed 56.7kg for a 49kg fight!”

“Straight away the plan then changed and I was told to jab, move and do not get involved with her. Even the weather put the whole show in doubt so all in all me and my team were just delighted to get out of there with the W.”

While fight week proved a nightmare the weeks proceeding it went smooth and Radomska feels she really benefited from her first full pro camp.

“I had a good seven week camp at Edge Gym in Essex with Will Jones. My fitness was on another level and I was comfortably sparring 12 rounds. I learned and improved so much technically also which made it a bit disappointing having to do things a lot more basic on fight night.”