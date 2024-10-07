Dual Star – Lisa O’Rourke Warms Up for Europeans with GAA Championship Win

Lisa O’Rourke traveled to Bulgaria with a winners medal already in her suitcase.

The 2022 World Championship gold medal continues to bring new meaning to the term ‘dual star,’ warming up for her latest international boxing excursion with a significant GAA victory.

The Castlerea sporting sensation helped St Kevin’s of Castlerea pick up the Roscommon Junior Football Championships by defeating Four Roads in the final last weekend.

It means the younger sister of double Olympian Aoife O’Rourke has enjoyed sporting success in a month where she bids to return to a major international podium.

O’Rourke is one of the big names on an 18-stong team that also includes senior names like Martin McDonagh, Kaci Rock and Niamh Fay, as well as an abundance of emerging talents.

It’s not the first time O’Rourke has enjoyed GAA success, she starred in midfield as Roscommon won the Intermediate Connacht Championships.

Team Ireland

48kg Carleigh Irving, Oakleaf Boxing Club, Derry

54kg Robyn Kelly, Ballynacargy Boxing Club, Westmeath

57kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal Boxing Club, Dublin

63kg Linda Desmond, Rylane Boxing Club, Cork

66kg Kaci Rock, Enniskerry Boxing Club, Wicklow

70kg Lisa O’Rourke, Castlerea Boxing Club, Roscommon

75kg Bethany Dooecy, Castlebar Boxing Club, Mayo

48kg Louis Rooney, Star Boxing Club, Belfast

51kg Clepson dos Santos, Holy Trinity ABC, Belfast

54kg Patsy Joyce, Olympic BC, Westmeath

57kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath Golden Gloves Boxing Club, Meath

63.5kg Roy Colgan, Avona Boxing Club, Dublin

67kg Luke Hall, Olympic Boxing Club, Westmeath

71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra Boxing Club, Dublin

75kg Josh Olaniyan, Jobstown Boxing Club, Dublin

80kg James Whelan, Dublin Docklands Boxing Club

86kg Kian Hedderman, St. Francis Boxing Club, Limerick

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Galway Boxing Club, Galway