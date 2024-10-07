Boxing on the Box – Belfast Boxing Buddies on the BBC

Belfast Boxing buddies Tommy McCarthy and Tyrone McKenna are set to become stars of the BBC.

However, the Oliver Plunkett graduates won’t quite be entertaining the public in the competitive ring this time around.

The boxers and Whiskey and White podcasters have been commissioned to produce one of five comedy shorts for the BBC.

The short is available on BBC iPlayer from today [Monday 7 October at 6am], and weekly on BBC One Northern Ireland from October 7 at 11.35pm.

‘The Mac Attack’ and ‘The Mighty Celt’ wrote and star in the Spar, a story of two Belfast boxers in need of some quick cash, so a paid sparring gig set up by their manager sounds perfect. That is until the other fighter is revealed. He’s an absolute beast who far outclasses McKenna in size and weight. Hopefully, for the Belfast entertainer, McCarthy’s new plan to still get the £100 and avoid a stay in hospital will work.

McCarthy will be back in the real ring on November 1 when he contests against yet-to-be-confirmed opposition on the Conlan Boxing SSE Arena card.

McKenna has been linked to a December fight with Dylan Moran.