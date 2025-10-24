Eight Irish Boxers Fight for Final Slots Today

Eight Team Ireland boxers are vying for medal upgrades in Budva today.

Ireland have banked a total of 13 medals in the European U15 Championships and eight will look to turn bronze to silver acorss a busy semi final Friday.

In Bout 3 of the Afternoon Session, 42kg Ronan Charles takes on Romania’s Ioan Auras Cantar – and three bouts later, 44kg Pa Casey contests for a place in Saturday’s finals against England’s Thomas Catanach. In Bout 10, 48kg Zach Creighton vies against Vakaris Kiseliunas of Lithuania – and four bouts later, 52kg Patrick Hourican takes on Georgia’s Giorgi Akhveldiani. In Bout 18, 57kg Kieran McDonagh steps between the ropes against the Czech Republic’s Rene Polak.

In Friday’s Eveing Session, 48kg Macie Duffy O’Connor contests against England’s Jenna Dally for a medal upgrade: that’s Bout 2. 63kg Charlie Joyce Connolly has a quick turn-around from today’s Quarter Final, and takes on Zidane Tazeem of England in his semi final in Bout 7. The final Team Ireland boxer between the ropes on Friday is 75kg Thomas O’Reilly – he’s in action in Bout 14, against Yenerhan Eroglu of Turkey.

European Boxing is live-streaming the tournament on its YouTube channel, here. Links, per ring and session, will be published on the day of boxing.

Team Ireland

40kg Ellie May Featherson, Mulhuddart BC, Dublin

40kg John Sweeney, Olympic BC, Galway

42kg Rosetta Casey, Portlaoise BC, Loais

42kg Ronan Charles, Mullingar Elite BC, Westmeath

44kg Ava Harford, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC, Dublin

44kg Pa Casey, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry

46kg Kenia Flood Prado, Glasnevin BC, Dublin

48kg Macie Duffy O’Connor, Cabra BC, Dublin

48kg Zach Creighton, Avona BC, Dublin, Team Co-Captain

50kg Franky Mooney, Banbridge BC, Antrim

52kg Ellie Curtain Murray, Golden Gloves BC, Cork

52kg Patrick Hourican, Sean Doran’s BC, Armagh

54kg Charley Scott, St Catherine’s BC, Dublin

57kg Kieran McDonagh, Olympic BC, Galway

60kg Maicey Field, Baldoyle BC, Dublin

63kg Charlie Joyce Connolly, Jobstown BC, Dublin

63kg Roisin Hegarty, Twin Towns BC, Donegal, Team Co-Captain

66kg Eddie Sweeney, Galway BC

75kg Thomas O’Reilly, Portlaoise BC, Loais

Team Managers: Stephen Connolly & Bridget Scott

Coaches:

John Coffey, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry,

Paul Simson, Saviours Crystal BC, Waterford

Tommy O’Donnell, Charleville BC, Cork

Lynne McEnery, High Performance Unit.

R&J Karl McLoughlin, St. Catherine’s BC, Dublin