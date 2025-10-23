Silver Secured as Medal Haul Increases to 13

Team Ireland will bring home a remarkable 13 medals from the European U15 Championships in Budva, Montengro, with the colour of 11 medals yet to be determined.

A busy Thursday saw more medals added to the pot and some medals upgraded from bronze to silver.

Roisin Hegarty entered the day with a bronze already secured but changed it to silver as she won through to the 63kg final. The co captain was the 3-2 split decision winner over Turkey’s Ivana Kilci in their semi-final – Judges scored the bout 27: 30, 29: 28, 27: 30, 29: 28: 27: 30. Hegarty fights for gold on Saturday, boxing her final against Tetiana Zvenihorodska of Ukraine

Maicey Field has also booked her place in the final, and taken a step further up the podium by way of a unanimous decision semi-final win over Romania’s Patricia Sara Grigorie on a soreline of 27: 30, 26: 30, 27: 30, 27: 30, 27: 30. The lightweight contests her final against Ukraine’s Vira Vasylenko.

While 63kg Charlie Joyce Connolly secured bronze as he defeated Lithuania’s Danas Sestakovas 5-0. Judges scored 30: 27, 30: 27, 30: 27, 30: 27, 30: 27. Joyce will box his semi final tomorrow, against England.

52kg Ellie Curtain Murray, of Golden Gloves BC, Cork, will come home with a bronze medal, having contested her semi final against Hungary’s Vivien Varga. The dreaded 3-2 split decision win was awarded to her opponent on a scoreline of 28: 29, 28: 29, 29:28, 29: 28, 28:29 – 42kg Rosaletta Casey of Portlaoise BC, Loais will also bring home bronze. She boxed her semi-final against Scotland’s Sinita Kaur. T

Ellie May Featherson of Mulhuddart BC, is a European U15 Championships bronze medalist after a brave and battling performance in her semi-final against Nasrin Abdullazada of Azerbaijan. The 4-1 split decision went to the Azerbaijani boxer on a scoreline of 27:30, 28:29,27:30, 27:30, 29:28. Ellie May can be very proud of her Championship journey.