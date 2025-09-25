Public Nuisance Ready to Turn Two Years of Frustration Into Triumph

Sean McComb admits the last 20 months have tested him more than any fight inside the ring — but insists Saturday’s IBF European light welterweight title clash with Ben Crocker is proof his persistence has paid off.

The Belfast southpaw has endured a rollercoaster spell since his controversial defeat to Arnold Barboza Jr. on the massive Hanney-Garcia bill in 2023.

That night was supposed to be the one that announced him on the world stage. Instead, he was left nursing a widely disputed points loss. Such was his performance and the result, he became the ‘high risk low reward’ poster boy and has since endured a long spell of uncertainty.

“It’s been very tough, I’ll not lie,” McComb told Irish-boxing.com. “Psychologically, it was tough. I thought that fight would have put my name among the elites, so I went straight back to training with Pete [Taylor]. My manager at the time promised me a big fight, but one after another, they all fell through. Even the fight with Sam Maxwell fell through. It was very challenging, because I was training hard with nothing to show for it.”

While many would have walked away, ‘The Public Nuisance’ stayed the course. He admits he even had to take a six-rounder “for money” just to stay active, but the love of boxing — and a burning belief that he belonged at the top — kept him in it.

“I love boxing and I love training, that’s what kept me going. But for anyone else, it would have been easy to call it quits. To go from co-main event on a Haney-Garcia bill to a six-rounder was a long road. Thankfully, GBM and my new team came in, got me the right platform, and got me back in the mix.”

Now, the unique southpaw has the chance to put those frustrations behind him. Victory in Sheffield on Saturday would deliver him another belt, but more importantly, it would put him back on the map.

“Things don’t happen to you, they happen for you,” McComb reflected. “That’s what I believe. I’ve got a promoter and manager working well together, and they’ve got massive plans for me. The IBF European is the right route, and from there it’s about pushing back to the world level.”

The popular Belfast fighter insists he’s never doubted his ability — or his place among the best.

“I can literally beat anyone. My style is abnormal, awkward, something people don’t want to face. I’ve always believed that. Now it’s about proving it again on the right stage.”