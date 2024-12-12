‘Still on the Table’ – Win over Maxi Hughes will help Gary Cully make massive Teenage Steveson Prediction Come True

Gary Cully could make a teenage prediction come true if he defeats Maxi Hughes this weekend.

The Kildare lightweight believes he can cash in his chips and leave Monaco with a lucrative fight in his back pocket at the very least.

However, he remains confident he can hit the jackpot and secure a Shakur Stevenson clash.

‘The Diva’ told Irish-boxing.com he had agreed to fight the WBC lightweight world champion and was hoping to challenge the Pound for Pound star in Riyadh on October 12.

The American eventually selected to fight Joe Cordina but that fight fell through.

Beat Hughes in an eagerly anticipated clash this weekend and the Sarto southpaw is confident he will be back in with a chance of challenging the pound-for-pound star.

“I’m still making a way for myself and trying to put my name at the top of the list for a world title shot early next year,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I think a Maxi Hughes win will really do that for me. It will put me in line for one of the big names early next year,” he adds before getting Stevenson specific.

‘That fight is still on the table.

“I’m obviously aligned with Matchroom, signed a contract with them and promoted by them and so is Shakur now. He’s out injured at the moment….a win over Maxi gets right up there in the rankings. If Shakur is looking for his first fight under the Matchroom banner when he comes back from injury I’m available. It’s a huge fight and it will be a dream come true.”

Monte Carlo, Monaco: Gary Cully and Maxi Hughes Final Press Conference ahead of their WBA Lightweight Continental Title Fight on saturday night. 12 December 2024 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

It’s a fight the Unit 3 boxer has been dreaming about since he was a teen.

It’s one he has nearly manifested into existence. Cully first met the Olympic gold medal winner when they were teens and was impressed with his confidence.

He also told the former then-Team America standout that they would one day meet in a mega-money clash when they were older.

“We’ve never fought. We were in the same training camps together and at the same tournaments.

“The first time we ever went away I fought at 50kgs and he fought at 48kgs. That was when we were like 14 or 15. We sparred a couple of times. I remember when I have seen Shakur in Russia, the Americans are always a bit blasé and they were always confident, even a little bit cocky. Sometimes it comes across as false and you know its false but with Shakur I always thought he was the real deal.

“When he’s saying he’s gonna be a superstar I always believed him. I remember saying it back then when we were only 14 or 15 ‘me and you were gonna make a lot of money one day. We’re gonna fight in Vegas and we’re gonna make a lot of money.

“That’s what I originally got into boxing for, the mega fights. When I was a kid I wanted to be involved in them fights and fight the biggest names.”