Be like Mike – Perez Advice has Cathal Crowley Ready to Rock in Gibraltar

Cathal Crowley goes into his Rock n Roll clash with advice from Mike Perez ringing in his ears.

Cork’s Cuban has joined the Celtic Warrior team and Cork’s super middleweight prospect is benefiting.

The all-action 23-year-old has been sparring with the former amateur sensation and respected natural talent in the build-up to his sixth pro fight and has got more than just a workout from ‘The Rebel’.

Perez has been full of advice and tips for the domestic title-keen Munster battler, not that, that came as a surprise.

“Mike is after joining the Celtic Warriors stable. He’s a great addition to the gym. I used to spar him four or five years ago when I was still an amateur and he has a wealth of knowledge and is always willing to help out and give tips when he can,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I’ve been sparring with him twice a week since he came to the gym. It’s great work and he’s definitely up there with the best I’ve shared the ring with. He’s consistently giving me advice. Hopefully, he can push onto world honours in the near future.”

Crowley goes from sharing the sparring ring with the former Prizefighter winner to sharing a card with him in Gibraltar this Saturday night.

However, he is more excited about appearing alongside heavyweight Dillian Whyte who tops the bill.

“It feels great to be sharing a card with such a big name in the boxing world. It wasn’t long ago I was watching his fights thinking I hope that could be me one day,” he adds before discussing the venue.

“It feels good to be fighting in Gibraltar, getting the experience of fighting in different places and seeing different parts of the world while doing what I love.”

More than just appearing alongside Whyte on a card that also includes Thomas Carty, Crowley hopes to impress the world-level heavy and forge a stronger relationship with his Platform Sports promotional outfit.

“I think this could be the start of a long-term relationship with Platform but I have to get the win Sunday before I can think of that.”

Speaking on his opponent Mikolaj Rabczak, Crowley added: “I’m expecting my opponent to come to fight. It’s a big platform fighting on DAZN so I’m sure he’ll be bringing his A game, but I’ll be aiming to take him out as soon as the opportunity arises.”