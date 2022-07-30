Tyrone McKenna has to get Paul Ryan ink after Dub sinks opponent

Paul Ryan may have just secured himself a contract with Denis Hobson thanks to another impressive performance in England tonight.

The Dublin prospect stopped Alexander Zeledon on a Fight Zone broadcast card in Essex to extend his unbeaten start to five fights.

Ryan dominated the Spain-based Nicuagrian, beating him, leaving him bloodied and eventually forcing the corner to pull him out as early as the second round.

The European Youth medal winner was always expected to defeat Zeledon but the manner in which he did it was impressive. Not many stop the away corner fighter and very few have gotten him out as early as the second stanza.

All Over 💫



The first TKO of the evening as Paul Ryan forces the stoppage.



A bloodied and beaten Alexander Zeledoj is retired by his corner after a knockdown in the closing stages of the round.🥊



Impressive from Paul.👊



📺 – https://t.co/eYUHQJNO31 only 1.99 per month. pic.twitter.com/gsAzirGKdl — Fightzone (@fightzonetv) July 30, 2022

So impressed was Hobson that he said would like to sign the Pete Taylor trained fighter post the win.

One man that won’t be overly happy is Tyrone McKenna. ‘ The Mighty Celt’ agreed to get a tattoo of Ryan if the 23-year-old ended the fight before the end of round three.

I'm a man that lives up to my tattoo bets! https://t.co/R4YPktqsme — TyroneMcKenna (@Tyronemck) July 29, 2022

“The prediction is a win everything else is secondary, although if I do get the stoppage in 3 rounds Tyrone McKenna has to get a tattoo of me, so that’s a bit of an incentive,” Ryan told Irish-boxing.com before the fight.

Win number 5 and a new tattoo coming for @paulryanboxing



Zeledon was dropped at the end of rd2 and retired in his corner



Wants @EddieTreacyHB for the BUI Celtic title next @Dennis_Hobson interested in acquiring Ryan who secures his 3rd stoppage win



🎥 @fightzonetv pic.twitter.com/gdvh1g1Yqi — Boxing Tickets NI (@BoxingTicketsNI) July 30, 2022

Saturday’s win leaves Ryan with a 5-0 record with three stoppages his opponent’s slate now reads [6-33-3].